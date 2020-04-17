ANTWERP — At Thursday’s Antwerp Local School Board of Education meeting held as a virtual meeting on Zoom, the board heard updates on how distance learning and meal distribution for students has been going, while approving personnel matters.
After hearing reports from the Vantage board and treasurer Kristine Stuart, Antwerp High School/Middle School principal Travis Lichty and elementary principal Tracey Stokes spoke briefly on how distance learning has been going for teachers and students over the past few weeks as school buildings have remained closed.
“Distance learning has been going on in a variety of formats, whether it’s through Zoom, YouTube, the teachers’ school websites,” explained Lichty. “For some families, it has been a little more of a challenge. It’s not a perfect setup but the only directive from the Ohio Department of Education is for education to continue and that’s what we’re doing.”
“Our elementary teachers have done a great job during this distance learning,” said Stokes. “They’ve done an amazing job handling things, they’ve been doing lots of reading with kids online, things of that nature. Internet (access) has been an issue, we’ve handed out computers and Chromebooks to help families that have the Internet but maybe not enough devices, especially families with multiple students in the home.”
“Our goal is to help families do as much as they can in this time to kelp the kids be prepared for next year.”
Lichty also discussed the contingency plans for prom and commencement, noting that things are still up in the air while waiting on directives from Gov. Mike DeWine.
Antwerp superintendent Dr. Martin Miller gave an update on school safety following conversations with other state superintendents.
“We’re expecting a decision early next week (from Gov. DeWine),” explained Miller. “When he does, we’ll know more in terms of things like graduation, who will return and when we’ll return.”
Miller also spoke on the district’s distribution of meals to students, noting that the district is currently providing meals for 70 students via delivery once a week.
“I’d like to take my hat off to (cafeteria supervisor) Deb Altic, (cafeteria staff members) Cheryl Hahn, Michelle Crawford,” said Miller. “They’ve done a lot of work packaging meals, keeping things recorded and handled.”
Graduation plans also were discussed, with social distancing kept in mind. The date and site is still undecided, with the football stadium a possible option, with word from DeWine being the determinant for any decisions made.
In other business, the board:
• approved the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center substitute list.
• approved the following supplemental contracts beginning in 2020-21: Jason Hale, varsity football head coach; Paul Stoll, varsity volleyball head coach; Cord Ehrhart, cross country head coach; Scott McMichael, boys golf coach; Zach Lee, girls golf coach; and Katie Scharr and Kelli Bradbury, varsity cheer co-advisors.
• approved the following one-year, non-certified contracts: Lynn Bute, part-time outside maintenance from April 1-March 31, 2021; Dan Weidman, custodian from July 1-June 30, 2021.
• approved a two-year non-certified contract for Kyle Kauser as transportation director from July 1-June 30, 2022.
• approved the following continuing non-certified contracts: Greg Bryant, part-time custodian; Amber Lucas, high school/middle school secretary.
• approved the classified salary schedule for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved a resolution adopting a contingency plan for the 2019-20 school year in the event school is closed for more than the hours permitted under board policy and state law.
