ANTWERP — Board members heard a report about the first day of school and approved the remote learning plan during the Antwerp Local Board of Education meeting on Wednesday.
After not being in the school buildings with students since March, high school/middle school principal Travis Lichty reported the first day of the new school year Thursday went as well as it could.
"Today went swimmingly, compared to what I thought it was going to be," reported Lichty. "With everything new and the thought these kids can't do masks, false, because our kids were amazing today. There are a couple little things at lunch we need to clean up. The kids, teachers, everyone was legitimately happy to be here.
"A big thanks go to all the different crews that brought this all together," added Lichty. "What we're doing here is so foreign to the way it was when we left in March, you almost can't put into words. It's a different world, but at the end of the day, the kids are here learning. Big thanks to the custodial crew, transportation, kitchen staff, office staff and our teachers, a big thanks."
Lichty also updated the board on the latest directive from the state regarding attendance of athletic events.
"They (the OHSAA) are giving us 15% of the fixed seating," mentioned Lichty. "So you take our football facility that seats 1,100, and you're looking at about 164-165 people. When you figure about 80-some kids involved between football, band and cheerleaders, that doesn't leave a lot of room for extra people. We do feel good about home and away volleyball games."
During her report, elementary principal Tracey Stokes lauded the work of the custodial staff.
"The custodial staff has been great working with the staff in getting them whatever they needed," she said. "It's been quite something. Our biggest challenge was lunch, but the kids did great. I heard some of them had to stand and wait, and they patiently did that, which doesn't always happen with fourth- and fifth-graders. Coming in, I think we were all shocked by how well it went. They were all very well-behaved."
Before approving the remote learning plan, the board heard from school superintendent Dr. Martin Miller.
The plan, which comes in three parts, includes a Plan A, which would be normal schooling with students having the ability to option into a virtual classroom; Plan B, which involves a hybrid of two weeks online and two weeks in class; and Plan C, which would involve all students learning online.
"Right now, we are Plan A," said Miller. "If the situation warrants, we can move to Plan B, where we would have a hybrid situation. Maybe we don't want all the kids here at school. Maybe we have some being quarantined, or staff being quarantined. Plan C is what we would do like we did since March."
The board went on to approve the plan.
Miller also wanted to thank two individuals, Laurie Berker and Barb Berryman, for making masks for the students and staff of Antwerp.
"They made a whole bunch of masks for our kids," said Miller. "I want to give credit to those two."
The board also:
• approved the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center substitute list.
• approved the amended certificate and revised appropriations for fiscal year 2021.
• approved all bus stops for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved the non-teaching employee policies.
• approved NEOLA policies.
