ANTWERP -- The Antwerp Board of Education heard reports on the first half of the school year during its meeting on Thursday.
During his report, high school/middle school principal Travis Lichty reported that 82 students in grades 6-12 are currently in quarantine protocols due to COVID-19 contract tracing.
“We’re all disappointed we didn’t make it through the first semester with face-to-face learning,” said Lichty. “It’s the contact tracing that’s killing us. They (the students) will be out of quarantine by Christmas.”
Lichty also said the high school is hoping to do some sort of production, like a musical or play, during the second half of the school year.
Elementary principal Tracey Stokes informed the board that Braxton Peters won the fourth and fifth grade spelling bee. He will now represent the school at the Paulding County Spelling Bee, which is set to be hosted by Antwerp on Feb. 8.
During his report, superintendent Dr. Martin Miller told the board about the middle and high school having to switch to remote learning to close the semester. After the break, the plan is to return to the classroom.
“The plan is to come back to regular learning,” said Miller. “But we’ll have to hear from the health department.”
Miller also gave the board an update on enrollment figures. Right now, there are 741 students, including 34 in Pre-K at Antwerp. Last year, the numbers were 769 and 53.
Board member Dennis Recker accepted a nomination to serve another three-year term to Vantage Board of Education.
“It’s been a privilege the last nine years,” stated Recker. “I really do enjoy it.”
The board set a date of Thursday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. for its 2021 organizational meeting.
The board also:
• approved the 2021-22 school calendar.
• approved a Prairie Garden Maintenance stipend for Linda Mabis for 2021.
• accepted the resignation of Michelle Crawford, effective Dec. 4.
