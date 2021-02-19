ANTWERP — The Antwerp Local Board of Education met Thursday evening, with congratulations given to a pair of spelling bee winners from the school system, while superintendent Martin Miller noted that COVID-19 vaccination of school personnel would take place Friday in a scheduled remote learning day.
The vaccinations will be held from 12:30-3 p.m. Friday for about 60% of school employees, according to Miller.
The board congratulated Antwerp eighth-grader Allie Carnes for winning the Paulding County Spelling Bee, while Braxton Peters, an fifth-grader at Antwerp Elementary, was third at the county bee.
Vantage Career Center liaison Dennis Recker informed the board that Vantage will be hosting a virtual open house on Monday from 5-7:30 p.m. for sophomores and their parents to learn about the programs and speak with instructors.
In middle school/high school principal Travis Lichty’s report, the board was informed that Antwerp High School juniors will be taking the ACT on Tuesday and spring testing dates for students grades 3-11 will be held April 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29.
Lichty also noted that a senior trip to Chicago is still planned for March 25-27 and that the high school’s musical will be held April 9-11, the spring arts festival will be April 17 and the junior musical for students grades 4-8 will be held May 7-9.
Lichty congratulated the varsity boys basketball team for its second consecutive Green Meadows Conference championship, along with wrestler Eli Reinhart earning second in his weight class at the league wrestling meet, and the high school competition cheer team finishing third in invitationals at Maumee and Bowling Green. The junior high cheer teams finished first in both events.
Antwerp Elementary Principal Tracey Stokes informed the board that kindergarten registration and screening will be held April 7-8. Any student that is 5 years old by Sept. 30 will be eligible for early 5 or kindergarten at Antwerp.
Miller also informed the board that third-grade teacher Sara Schaper helped teach her class about counting and math through STEAM. (science, technology, engineering, art, math) concepts in conjunction with Spangler Candy of Bryan. Spangler Candy donated Sweethearts candy for the class project.
In other business, the board:
• heard from Miller that the district has reached its limit on calamity days and that the current last day of classes has changed from May 19 to May 20.
• learned of the Antwerp Elementary atudents of the quarter: Carter Taylor, Hadley Bissell, Lyric Smith, Madison Muir, Braxton Sith, Madison Wiesehan, Soren Conley, Jocelyn Laker, Brayden Pettijohn, Edwin White, Kaylyn Bennett, Conner Fidler, Kyler Johnson, Charlotte Hook, Alaina Reinhart, Sarah Antoine and Anabelle Saylor.
• approved supplemental contracts for Andrew Reyes (assistant track coach), Sam Williamson (assistant track coach), Susan Jewell (junior high assistant track coach), Jared Eklund (junior high assistant coach), John Robarge (assistant softball coach), Toni Winslow (junior varsity softball coach), Derek Smalley (assistant baseball coach) and Paul Cottrell (junior varsity baseball coach).
• approved Larry Robarge as a volunteer assistant softball coach.
• approved Benjamin Wulff and Mary Zinser as substitute custodians.
• approved amended NEOLA policies.
• accepted the resignation of second-grade teacher Renee Staar.
• heard from technology director Harold Gottke about upcoming summer technology purchases of Chromebooks and laptops at an approximate cost of $87,000.
