Antwerp archery

Antwerp Conservation Club president David Bagley (left) presented a check for $1,000 to Antwerp Local Schools in support of its physical education archery program. Receiving the check are Antwerp Local’s athletic director Drew Altimus (center) and middle/high school principal Travis Lichty. The Antwerp Conservation Club has made several significant financial donations during the past few years to assist with the development, implementation and sustaining of the school’s archery instructional program.

