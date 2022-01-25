accident photo

On Saturday afternoon at about 3 p.m., Antwerp Fire and EMS, Paulding EMS and Hicksville EMS, along with the Ohio State Patrol and Paulding Sheriff responded to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 24 just east of County Road 83. The two vehicles are pictured here. U.S. 24 eastbound was closed for two hours while the accident was cleared.

 Photo courtesy of Ed Bohn

