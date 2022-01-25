On Saturday afternoon at about 3 p.m., Antwerp Fire and EMS, Paulding EMS and Hicksville EMS, along with the Ohio State Patrol and Paulding Sheriff responded to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 24 just east of County Road 83. The two vehicles are pictured here. U.S. 24 eastbound was closed for two hours while the accident was cleared.
