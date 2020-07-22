ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will celebrate the automobiles of days gone by on Aug. 1 with a special gathering of antique cars in the historic village. Guests can experience Ohio’s rich history while viewing automobiles, visiting animals in the barnyard, marveling at working craftsmen, and hearing stories shared by costumed guides along a walk through time from 1803 through the turn of the century.
“Sauder Village offers a unique backdrop for collectors to share their vintage cars with others,” shared Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “Due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, we have decided to reduce the number of vehicles that will be coming for our antique car gathering this year. However, guests will still enjoy viewing a variety of production cars from Ford, Crosley, REO, Willys, Hudson, Buick, and Oldsmobile on our 1920s Main Street and the village green.”
The automobiles on display at Sauder Village will be from a much earlier time period than some events since cars are required to be older than 1942 with some even dating back to the early 1900s. Some cars already preregistered for the gathering include a 1902 Oldsmobile, 1906 REO Runabout, a 1921 Ford Post Canopy Express and a 1925 Ford Model T.
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold. The village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults, $14 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.
For more information call 800-590-9755 or visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.