ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village here will be celebrating bicycles from days-gone-by with an Antique Bicycle event on Aug. 13.
The Ohio Wheelmen will be gathering at Sauder Village for this event and will have more than 50 antique bikes on display on the Village Green while an antique bike parade will take place at 1 p.m.
“Throughout the day guests will have the opportunity to interact with members of The Midwest chapters of The Wheelmen to ask questions, see demonstrations, watch bicycle games and get an up-close look at these unique bicycles of days-gone-by,” stated Jeanette Smith, director of sales and marketing at Sauder Village. “We’ll expect to see high wheel bikes, safeties, kids’ bikes and trikes, with bikes dating back to 1865!”
The Wheelmen is a national, non-profit organization dedicated to keeping alive the heritage of American cycling, promoting the restoration and riding of early cycles manufactured in and before 1932 and encouraging cycling as part of modern living. This organization follows bicycle development with such types as the Draissine, Velocipede, Boneshaker, Ordinary (also known as a High Wheeler or Penny Farthing), Tricycle, High Wheel Safety, Hared Tired Safety, Cushion Tire Safety and Pneumatic Safety.
Other upcoming Sauder Village events include Rug Hooking Week Aug. 17-20, Author Days on Aug. 27, and Home School Days Sept. 7-9. Another summer concert is also planned on Aug. 27 featuring the Red Carpet Crashers. Concert tickets are available online.
Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route Ohio 2 in Archbold.
