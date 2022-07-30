Antique automobiles will tour through Defiance next week.
Beginning Sunday, the Defiance chapter of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America (VMCCA), has planned the 71st Great Lakes Regional Tour. Along with the Defiance group will be representatives from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin and other parts of Ohio.
Napoleon resident Dave Plassman and Defiance County resident Bob Brown met recently with The Crescent-News to talk about their upcoming antique automobile tour. Plassman showed off his 1939 Plymouth P8 Coupe and Brown shared his 1910 REO Touring automobile.
“We have 78 automobiles, ranging in age from 1908 to the late 80s who will join us on the tour,” said Brown.
“Yeah I think there’s a couple Cadillacs coming — like Eldorados,” said Plassman.
“But everything is 25 years old or older,” added Brown.
“There are 26 makes of automobiles and a lot of them are not made anymore — like Hudson’s and Franklin’s and Plymouths and REOs,” said Plassman.
Along the route each day there are designated stops for coffee, lunch or snacks. And the group does not travel in a parade.
“We don’t want the group to travel in parades, no more than maybe 3-4 cars in a group,” Brown said. “Because if there is traffic, the modern cars can pass. It’s too dangerous to travel in a large group and you hold up traffic.”
Plassman added, “We spread out so much after we leave — people visit or have another cup of coffee at a stop. You rarely see one another until the evening. It’s about enjoying the tour.”
The event is called a “hub tour” and has local destinations every day with a return to Defiance in the evening. And ice cream is a daily treat.
“That’s an important part of every day,” said Brown. “We return to Defiance and there is always an ice cream stop somewhere.”
The chapter is part of the regional group made up of 10 other chapters of the national group the VMCCA. This year is Defiance’s turn to plan a trip, and because of their history of planning good trips as well as the quality of the roads, the group is larger than expected.
“On Monday we go to Van Wert,” said Plassman. “Tuesday we go to Butler, Ind. Wednesday we end up in Bowling Green. And Thursday we go to Wauseon and Archbold, and back home again.”
So why take these tours? It’s all about a slower pace than normal, according to the two antique automobile enthusiasts.
“If I go on vacation, I want to drive something older if I can,” Brown admitted. “I just don’t feel good about driving a modern car. It’s not that there’s anything wrong with it, I just prefer to drive an older one.”
“It’s fun when you’re driving a car like this and a sparrow will pass you,” Plassman said with a laugh.
“And I got passed by a motorbike a while back,” added Brown. “And one of our club members won’t let me forget it cause I was going about 20 miles an hour.”
Plassman admitted, “I got passed by a butterfly when I was driving my 1906 Cadillac. It just fluttered by — but I like that. And in the owner’s manual of the car it says, ‘only a fool will drive over 15 miles an hour.’ I get a kick out of driving into a town and a sign reads ‘35 mph’ — you have to speed up to get to 35.”
“Yeah and driving these old cars and going on the back roads like we do, you’re going to see things that you’ve driven by a hundred times before,” added Brown.
The tours take time to plan and lots of preparation, but that doesn’t stop these two.
“You just like it,” Brown said. “We have tours in different parts of the country. I get to see things I normally don’t get to see. There’s also the reunion with people you have met and haven’t seen for some time. The other things it does, you can network for people so if you ever need parts, you have someone to call.”
Plassman, agreed with Brown and added, “I just like to drive at a slow speed on country roads. Banner School Road would be a high end road compared to what we will drive on next week. Some are gravel roads, some are narrow so you have to travel slowly.”
Tuesday evening, the group plans to have all of the automobiles out at the Hampton Inn hotel parking lot in Defiance for everyone to see at 7 p.m.
“Drop by and have a look,” said Brown.
To become a member or just talk with someone from the Defiance chapter of the VMCCA, contact David Plassman on his cell phone, 419-309-3288 or at home, 419-758-3199, or contact Bob Brown at 419-758-3558.
