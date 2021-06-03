VAN WERT — The Northwest Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition (NWORRC) is a 16-county coalition (Allen, Putnam, Williams, Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert, Mercer, Auglaize, Darke, Shelby, Miami, Hancock, Hardin, and Wyandot) that wishes to increase its impact and strengthen its support of human trafficking survivors by increasing membership and broadening the agencies represented. Coalition members currently represent community-based organizations, social service agencies, legal services, medical professionals, law enforcement and mental health agencies.
Any business, organization or agency from the above counties that currently serve or might potentially serve survivors are invited to attend the coalition’s monthly Zoom meetings the second Thursday of each month from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. The next meeting will be June 10.
Agencies and individuals who would like to attend a meeting should contact Brittany Reyes, co-chair of the coalition and a survivor advocate for Day One at Crime Victim services (breyes@crimevictimservices.org). A Zoom link and additional information will be sent upon contact. Meetings feature success
The mission of the Northwest Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition is to end sexual and labor trafficking by enhancing public education, survivor recovery, and justice response.
The Coalition was founded by and is overseen by Allen County Crime Victim Services.
