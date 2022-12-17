The location for an Anthony Wayne tribute in Defiance has been decided.
It won’t be the Defiance Public Library grounds where Wayne’s forces built Fort Defiance in August 1794, just before the monumental Battle of Fallen Timbers only days later near present-day Maumee, but it will be close. Anthony Sansalone — a Cincinnati attorney and real estate developer who owns a lot due south of the library along Fort Street where a house had been taken down in recent years — has offered his land for the monument
The lot is expected to be deeded soon to the city government with Defiance council’s approval while Sansalone will retain ownership of the home he owns next door (see related story on page A10.)
Sansalone met Friday afternoon with representatives of the City of Defiance, the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum and the group which has proposed the tribute and is raising funds — the Northwest Territory Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) — and visited the site.
Defiance architect Jerry Overmier of Beilharz Architects has been hired by the group to provide design and technical assistance, and the stone has been ordered from Delphos Granite Works.
The jet block granite (from India) will have four panels with information about Wayne, interaction with the Native Americans who lived here at the time and the 1795 Treaty of Greenville which followed the Battle of Fallen Timbers, according to David Lupien, secretary of the Northwest Territory Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Images of the battle will be included on the six-foot-high tribute as well as a portrait of Wayne and “a comrade” observing a Revolutionary War battlefield. (Wayne was a Revolutionary War general before commanding the Legion that traveled down the Ohio River to present-day Cincinnati — then Fort Washington — before making its way northward to the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers and onto Fallen Timbers.)
According to Lupien, “the dedication language will honor the veterans of the ‘Legion of the United States,’ for their perseverance, determination and sacrifice to open up the Ohio area to settlement.”
He further noted that the “Wayne memorial has been designed to be an up-close experience and acknowledge the service of our earliest veterans under the Constitution. You will be able to approach the text and images for an understanding of the time and period in America’s history.”
The SAR has worked with Herm Dally of the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum in Defiance to finalize the text on the monument, according to Lupien.
“With the final approval by the staff and city, the chapter will review final text to take before the Ohio Society Board of Management,” he explained. “Then it will be sent off to the etchers and engravers at Delphos Granite Works. They will begin to lay out the final proofs of the design for the memorial.”
The project budget is approximately $52,000. This amount includes state permits as well as base installation, a flag pole, donors plaque and a $10,000 contingency, according to Lupien.
He said Friday his chapter has received commitments for all but $6,215 of the funds needed for the project. Lupien explained that one third of the contributions have come from the 33 members of the SAR chapter.
If things go as planned, the tribute would be completed in spring 2024 with a dedication ceremony in August 2024 — the same month when Wayne built Fort Defiance in 1794, according to Lupien. A number of events are likely to be held as part of that ceremony, perhaps in Pontiac Park or a larger venue.
The decision where to locate the monument brings some welcome resolution that Lupien believes will be beneficial to the project’s fundraising.
Earlier this year, the possibility of placing the monument on the fortgrounds had been discussed after a storm took down a tree there, an option that Lupien supported. He had stated in an email at the time that the “SAR is hopeful that the memorial will be placed” at the fortgrounds.
However, that idea was nixed before the final location was settled upon.
