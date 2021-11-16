A monument honoring Gen. Anthony Wayne is being envisioned for Defiance.
David Lupien of Northwest Territory Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution discussed the proposal with the Defiance County Metropolitan Parks Board during its meeting Monday afternoon.
The board also discussed a proposal to take over the Thoreau Wildlife Preserve near Brunersburg (see related story on page A1).
Lupien informed the board of his organization’s intentions to honor Wayne — whose troops built Fort Defiance in 1794 amidst conflict with the Native Americans who once lived here and Great Britain — and hold a related re-enactment at Pontiac Park.
The park is one of three throughout Defiance County owned by the metro parks board. Another is in Hicksville, and the board owns Ney Community Park.
Lupien told the board that a bronze marker was first proposed, but the group is now hoping for a more substantial monument. Plans are still being formed, and when they are finalized and a monument ready to be installed, his organization wants to hold an event at Pontiac Park with re-enactors from Michigan.
According to Lupien, about 80 re-enactors might be involved as well as three cannons. He asked if they could camp from a Friday night through Sunday at Pontiac.
Jen English of the parks board thought this would be possible, but Defiance city officials would needed to be notified.
Lupien couldn’t say for sure when the monument — perhaps made of granite — would be ready to dedicate as such stone may take eight to 12 months to deliver. A date for the re-enactment won’t be confirmed until the monument is commissioned, he noted, while a site for the monument has not been chosen.
In other business Monday, the board:
• discussed a four-phased plan by the Hicksville Girls Softball Association to make improvements to the board’s park in Hicksville. John Adams of the organization provided the board with information on proposed ball field improvements.
• learned from John Nemcik of the Buckeye Trail Association that new signs will be installed at Pontiac Park concerning the trail.
• discussed Ney Community Park with the town’s mayor, Tom Vance, and shared responsibilities. Vance sought clarification on what the village can do there. English explained that she was open to clarifying the relationship between the board and the village.
