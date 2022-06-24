A project to establish a monument for one of the giants of Defiance's history is becoming more serious.
The Northwest Territory of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) has for some time wanted to install a monument of Gen. Anthony Wayne in Defiance, but COVID and other considerations pushed that effort back. However, the group now is moving forward with fundraising and planning for a location.
Last November, the group presented the Defiance County Metropolitan Parks Board with the possibility of a monument at Pontiac Park, which the board owns. The focus subsequently switched to Triangle Park on the south end of downtown Defiance, a location that Mayor Mike McCann didn't particularly support.
But before that idea went much further, a new possibility arose early last week when a storm took out two trees at the fortgrounds on Fort Street.
"I would have never dreamed to cut those trees down to build this memorial, but with those trees out now it looked to all of us like an ideal spot," said Mayor Mike McCann on behalf of city officials.
This location would be the most historically accurate place for a monument, given that Wayne established Fort Defiance there — in the southwest corner of the Maumee/Auglaize rivers confluence — in August 1794.
However, this would not simply be a matter of the mayor or a city official signing off on the proposal as the site is governed by the Defiance Public Library Board of Trustees. So, that board ultimately would have to agree, according to Defiance City Law Director Sean O'Donnell.
Another possibility that has been discussed is a privately owned, vacant lot on Fort Street, directly across the street from the fortgrounds.
According to David Lupien — project chairman for the Northwest Territory SAR, the group is trying to raise funds — perhaps $52,000 would be needed — to build a granite monument. SAR has been working with Delphos Granite Works on the idea.
"We have about $10,000 raised right now," said Lupien during an interview with The Crescent-News on June 15, noting that no public funds are being sought, only help with permits and administrative measures. "In July, we will start the campaign in Defiance — (that) is what the objective is."
DAR also plans to ask the overarching DAR/SAR organizations for financial assistance, he explained.
"Hopefully, by February 2023 at the latest, we can commission (the project)," said Lupien, noting that putting together the monument would take 9-12 months.
If all goes well, Lupien is hopeful the monument can be in place in the first half of 2024.
"We're shooting for June 2024, as close to Flag Day as possible (June 14)," he said. "That's our goal."
Why is he and the DAR pursuing this project?
"I'm doing this because it's important to understand our place in history," said Lupien.
He informed The Crescent-News that a Pennsylvania re-enactor group is interested in participating in the dedication of the monument. And he said DAR would like to make a historical information presentation at Pontiac Park when the monument is installed.
