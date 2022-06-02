Like father, like son, Sgt. Patrick Tusko has retired from the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post.
A ceremony was held for Tusko, 52, Wednesday morning at the post, with his father, retired Sgt. Michael Tusko, presenting him with his retirement badge.
Michael Tusko had retired in 1997 from the Defiance post after a 29-year career, and his son joined the Highway Patrol that same year. In fact, Patrick had begun the Patrol’s training academy in February 1997, just before his dad retired in May.
Patrick served all 25 years of his Highway Patrol career with the Defiance post, including the last nine as a sergeant. And Patrick took his father’s unit number (1041).
“There’s been a Tusko the last 50 years protecting the people, but it was never in the back of my mind,” he explained. “When I started, I said, ‘yeah, I’ll retire, but I just never knew when, so it is kind of special. ... Yeah, so a Tusko has had the 1041 unit number for like 50 years.”
What will he miss most about the Patrol job?
“Probably just being out on the road and helping people that are broke down or in those tragic events of their lives and just trying to help them through out, like the bad crashes and everything. And also the people. ... we got a great group of people here ... and it’s been great working for them ... .
But he concluded that the Patrol is “a great career. I mean it’s given me a lot of experiences and a lot training. I enjoyed it, but it’s just time to move on.”
Among Tusko’s accomplishments during his 25 years was a “citation of merit” received in 2015 for his attempts to save two crash victims.
On Aug. 29, 2015 he removed two persons from a vehicle that had crashed on U.S. 6 in Williams County and overturned in a creek. He needed to go underwater to free them from the vehicle, and was himself treated for hypothermia and the consumption of contaminated water.
The crash victims eventually died, but according to an Ohio Highway Patrol newsletter issued in October-December 2015, the actions taken by Tusko and other first responders “gave each victim a chance at survival, but also allowed their loved ones the opportunity to say goodbye.”
Tusko and his wife, Jami, plan to continue living in the Bryan area of Williams County where his father and mother have lived for many years. The couple also has a daughter, Olivia, who works full-time for the U.S. Air Force in Toledo.
Patrick will take a full-time beginning Monday as a security officer at the Williams County Courthouse in Bryan. He said this will keep “me busy and helps me still serve the community ... like I’ve been doing” with “a little bit better hours, better schedule.”
Tusko said he could have stayed another four years, but he was “kind of looking at options ... if the right thing came along. ... I had an opportunity and, I’m like, ‘you know what, I’m going to take it.’”
