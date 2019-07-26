NAPOLEON — An additional $200,000 in grant funding has been secured by the city of Napoleon for street work on American Road.
The Transportation Improvement District (TID) grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will pay for engineering for the $3 million project, which includes road reconstruction from Industrial Drive to Oakwood Avenue, and on Oakwood Avenue to Freedom Drive.
“The purpose of this project is to prepare the area for additional industrial growth in the city,” said Napoleon city manager Joel Mazur.
An engineer’s estimate obtained by the city puts Napoleon’s portion of the project at $2.1 million; the additional $900,000 is the estimate for a portion of the project to be funded by the planned Love’s Travel Stop, to be located at the southwest corner of American Road and Industrial Drive.
Possible further work by Love’s — including street widening, added traffic signals and the addition of a turn lane at Industrial Drive — could bring their portion of the total to an estimated $1.3 million, Mazur said.
The business is working with the Maumee Valley Planning Organization to secure a Small Cities grant to pay for the work. Grant awards will be announced mid-August.
So far, Napoleon has secured three different grants for the project totaling $600,000, and will fund the remaining $1.5 million using Tax-Increment Financing (TIF). TIF is a financing tool that allows the future increase in property taxes to be used to finance the improvement generating the increase.
That increase will come from Love’s, as well as Shank Properties LLC, which is in the process of expanding its facility on Freedom Drive, and from any new development that may come to the area, Mazur said.
“This area is one of the last frontiers of new industrial development in the city,” Mazur said. “By building this road, not only can we provide adequate infrastructure for the existing industrial businesses that are out there, we can also set up the area for the future.”
To initiate the project, Mazur said the city is looking to secure a state infrastructure bank loan.
“Development is happening out there, and now is the time to make this kind of investment, because we have the opportunity to,” Mazur said.
A total of 44 applications were received by ODOT for the TID grant, requesting nearly $9 million for project development and construction.
