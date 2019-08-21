crash photo

No serious injuries were reported from the latest crash Tuesday afternoon near the Domersville Road and East Second Street intersection near Defiance’s eastern limits. The above pickup sustained heavy front-end damage after colliding another pickup around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Defiance Fire Department and Defiance County Sheriff’s Office were called to the crash, which briefly impacted traffic, but no one was transported with injuries. Further details were unavailable Tuesday. The Domersville Road corridor has been a more crash-prone area since the closure of the Clinton Street bridge in February.

