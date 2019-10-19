A damaged car is taken away from another crash scene Friday on Defiance’s Domersville Road, south of U.S. 24. The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. on the Domersville Road bridge over the Maumee River, and involved three vehicles. The Defiance Fire Department was called due to leaking fluids on the road and the possibility of injuries, but no one was transported. The crash closed Domersville Road, between the bridge and East Second Street, for about 30 minutes. More than 55 crashes have been reported in the Domersville Road corridor — south of U.S. 24 and on East Second Street, between Domersville and Degler Street — since Defiance’s Clinton Street bridge closed in late February.
