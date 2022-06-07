A Defiance business with a history of chemical leaks was the site of another one on Sunday.
According to a report obtained from the Defiance Fire Department, at approximately 8 p.m. firefighters were called to American AG Fuels (Glycerin Traders), 815 Greenler St., for a possible gas leak. Dispatch also alerted Kevin Connor, of the city’s wastewater department, the HAZMAT team for possible cleanup and the Defiance Emergency Management Agency (EMA) team.
Upon arrival, firefighters observed a large amount of fuel leaking into a storm drain that emptied into Preston Run. Assistant Fire Chief Tim Bowling was at the site of the spill on Sunday and was able to comment on the amount of material spilled.
“About 3,000 gallons of material leaked to the drain into the catch basin just before getting into Preston Run,” said Bowling.
According to Bowling, the EPA visited the spill site on Monday to assess the situation.
“The EPA was on site this morning (Monday) and they were there with the operators at Glycerin Traders who got into the catch basin and cleaned out as much as they could. They then put in absorbent materials to clean residual leak before the rain came. The plan was for a contractor to come clean up any left over,” added Bowling.
Bowling indicated that citations were not issued by either the city or the EPA.
“As of right now, there are no citations. The EPA seemed to be working with the company since they were cleaning up the spill,” Bowling said.
