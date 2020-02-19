PAULDING — Another appeal has been filed in a reckless homicide case involving the death of a Paulding County infant.
Attorney Danny Hill II has filed with the Third District Court of Appeals in regard to the case of Tristen Blair, 22, of Grover Hill. In December 2018, Blair pleaded no contest to reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; and guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony, in a plea deal following the conclusion of the defense’s case against him in a murder trial.
The new appeal is asking the court to decide if the trial court erred in giving Blair the maximum sentence and making it consecutive to the other offense based on his lack of criminal record, age, “extensive mitigation evidence presented” and lesser sentences of other defendants’ charged and convicted of the same offense.
Blair had been facing a charge of murder, an unclassified felony, relating to the October 2017 death of his 3-month-old son, Zyathen. Blair also was facing several other charges — including the burglary charge — in other cases against him. Under the 2018 plea agreement, charges of murder; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; escape, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fourth-degree felony; all were dismissed.
In 2019, a previous appeal was filed with the appellate court. The appellate court ruled that the trial court failed to notify Blair of his right to confront his accusers and declared his earlier pleas invalid. On Jan. 13, 2020, Blair once again pleaded no contest to reckless homicide, and was sentenced to 36 months in prison. The prison term was to be served consecutively to six years for the burglary charge.
During the trial, Blair stated that Zyathen’s head had hit the wall and possibly the bassinet as well when he had went to put his son back in the bassinet the morning of Oct. 20, 2017. Later that day, Zyathen stopped breathing and was taken to the Van Wert Hospital. He was later taken by air ambulance to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Zyathen died on Oct. 25, 2017, with an autopsy showing evidence of blunt force trauma.
