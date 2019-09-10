The Defiance County Historical Society held its annual Wing Fest Saturday at AuGlaize Village. Among the wing vendors at the event were last year’s champion Casa Vieja and new vendor, pictured here, The Rumor Mill. There was also a petting zoo set up for the kids and live music.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.