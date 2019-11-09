Keller Logistics Group hosted the fifth annual veterans appreciation dinner on Thursday in Defiance. This annual event provides veterans and their families in Defiance County a free dinner and access to veterans’ support organizations in an open house setting.
Throughout the year, Keller Logistics Group asks businesses in Defiance County, business partners and local residents to sponsor the event. The event sponsorships fund 100% the Operation KAVIC (Keller Assists Veterans In Crisis) program for the upcoming year.
This year, Keller Logistics Group was able to present the Defiance County Veterans Office and Ravens Care of Defiance with a check for $76,701.18 to fund the needs presented to Operation KAVIC in 2020. Since the inception of Operation KAVIC in 2015, Keller Logistics Group has raised over $273,159 for veterans and their families in Defiance County.
From December 2015-October 2018, Operation KAVIC has assisted 524 veteran families in the amount of $185,535.89. So far in 2019, 140 families have received assistance from Operation KAVIC in the amount of $51,573.89.
In Bryan Keller’s (CEO of Keller Logistics Group) presentation of the funds raised, he stated, “We created Operation KAVIC to provide assistance to veterans without the limitations of other (veterans) programs... Operation KAVIC can help with anything from rent payment, to medical bills, to car repairs, to legal bills, for food, for funerals and for transportation. If you can think of it, we probably have paid for it.”
What makes Operation KAVIC unique is that it supports the veteran’s entire family, which includes surviving spouses. Additionally, it is open to all active duty, reservists, veterans and National Guard members that reside in Defiance County.
During his presentation, Keller told a story about one person who received assistance through Operation KAVIC, “An older widow needed a new front door. Hers was hanging by its hinges and was letting the cold November air in. Between Operation KAVIC, VA funds, and another anonymous donor, a new front door was installed. This lady was so grateful. She said it was the best Christmas present that she had been given, not the door, but knowing that other people cared about her.”
Tanya Brunner from the Defiance County Veterans Office stated, “I wish they (sponsors) could see the relief on that person’s face when they know they are not alone. That they know their service counted for something in such a tangible way. This has been a Godsend for our office.”
During Bryan Keller’s presentation, he acknowledged the president level sponsors ($3,000+) — Clemens, Korhn, Liming, & Warncke, MW Solutions and Stoops Freightliner; and the general level ($2,500) sponsors — First Federal Bank, Double A Trailer and Supply Chain Real Estate.
As part of the event this year, 20 Korean War veterans in attendance were recognized for their service and given a Korean War memorial challenge coin.
During their recognition, Keller stated, “The Korean War started June 25, 1950...(and) it was among the most destructive conflicts of the modern era with approximately 3 million war fatalities and a larger proportional civilian death toll than World War II or the Vietnam War.”
Every year, more veterans and their families become aware of the Operation KAVIC.
To learn more about Operation KAVIC, visit the Keller Logistics Group website at https://kellerlogistics.com/about- keller/operation-kavic/ or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OperationKAVIC/
