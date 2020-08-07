The annual U.S.127 yard sales got underway Thursday morning with yard sales set up along the route from Addison, Mich., to Gadsden, Ala. Advertised as the world's longest yard sale, the event passes through a large part of northwest Ohio. Here large tables of sale items are set up at the Paulding County Fish & Game just south of Paulding. The yard sales continue through Sunday.
