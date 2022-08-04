yard sale photo

This residence along U.S. 127, just south of Sherwood, was an area of activity early Wednesday afternoon as annual yard sales along the route, from Michigan to Alabama, were well underway, one day before the official start date.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

The official start date for the annual U.S. 127 garage sales is today, but you wouldn’t have known it if you traveled along the route on Wednesday.

Tags

Load comments