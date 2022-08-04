This residence along U.S. 127, just south of Sherwood, was an area of activity early Wednesday afternoon as annual yard sales along the route, from Michigan to Alabama, were well underway, one day before the official start date.
The official start date for the annual U.S. 127 garage sales is today, but you wouldn’t have known it if you traveled along the route on Wednesday.
Sales were actually well underway by the early afternoon, even though the “official dates” are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. At least that is what the website that represents the event — known as “the world’s longest yard sale” — indicates.
Three local communities — Bryan, Paulding and Sherwood — are in the heart of the yard sales. Sherwood and its environs were a venue with considerable activity early Wednesday afternoon.
Several places were holding garage sales already Wednesday inside the village and just outside while a few were ongoing on side streets. But sales have spilled even further off the beaten path, with a smattering of sales east of Sherwood on Ohio 18 as far out as three miles.
According to the U.S. 127 yard sale website (www.127yardsale.com), the official length of the sale route is 690 miles — from Addison, Mich. to Gadsden, Ala. As such, the route covers six states (Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, George and Alabama).
While the local weather cooperated with the sales’ early start this week, the forecast issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday afternoon showed considerable chances for rain on Thursday and Friday with additional chances on Saturday on Sunday.
However, many of those holding yard sales have their items protected under tents.
