The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Pancake and Sausage Breakfast, sponsored by local service organization Citizens in Action, will be held Jan. 20 at GlennPark. All proceeds from the annual event go to support the Martin Luther King Dream Scholarship program.
The homecooked breakfast will be served from 8-11 a.m. in the GlennPark clubhouse, 2429 William A. Diehl Court off Ohio 66 south, at the north end of the building. The breakfast is open to the public and there is no charge. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Begun in 2015, the scholarship program annually awards two $500 scholarships to students who will graduate from the eighth grade at Defiance Middle School at the end of the current school year. To be considered, students are required to submit an essay on the topic “Why Community Service Is Important and How I Can Make a Difference.”
In addition to the essay and a completed application, each student is required to pledge to complete at least 75 hours of service to the community during their four years of high school. Currently eight participants are actively volunteering in the community.
All Defiance Middle School eighth-grade students may apply, with applications available at the school office. The deadline for returning the completed 2020 scholarship application is March 2. After fulfilling volunteer obligations and having presented a letter of acceptance to the college or trade school of the students’ choice, monies are disbursed during the senior awards program.
Donations to the scholarship fund may be made any time during the year. Send to Citizens in Action Scholarship Fund, 925 S. Clinton St., PMB 23, Defiance 43512.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.