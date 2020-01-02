• Putnam County
Annual meeting:
All Maumee Valley Civic Theater (MVCT) supporters are invited to its annual meeting at The Armory Arts and Events Center, 127 E. Clinton St., Napoleon, on Monday at 6 p.m. The meeting will discuss what is going on at MVCT, how to get involved and the election of 2020 officers.
