Annual meeting held:

The Defiance City Schools Foundation held its annual meeting Jan. 19, in the Defiance High School conference room. New officers elected included: president Celena Frederick, vice president Jeff Horvath, and treasurer Julie Baden. Karin Black and Amy Shaw were named incoming trustees. The trustees would like to remind seniors that scholarships are available, with an application deadline of March 15.
