The 75th annual Defiance Lions Club Halloween Parade was held Saturday evening in downtown Defiance with a typical crowd and lots of floats, marching bands and costumed participants.
The successful return of the holiday tradition came one year after the parade was cancelled due to health concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winners in the commercial float judging were: first place, Haviland Drainage; second place, A Little Chiropractic Center; and third place, Welling Construction/Amanda Day Care. Non-commercial float winners were: first place, Mendoza Family; second place, Defiance Public Library; and third place, Friends of Independence Dam State Park.
Winners in the mummers judging included, first place: Natalia Casarez, Wyatt Johns, Harper Geisler, Colton Louderback, Amber Louderback, Isabella Louderback and Angela Burmeister. Second place winners were: Roger Imsbrock, Kayden Switzer, Penelope Bennett and Mathew Carpenter. Third place winners were: London Breen, Aubrey Price-Hall, Jenni Price, Zendaya Bullinger and Pierceton Kutzli.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.