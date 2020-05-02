The 2020 Lilac Festival is set to look much different than it has in the past, but will still kick off the year’s event scene in Defiance.
In a Facebook announcement mid-April, the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau staff made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person event and activities originally set for May 9. To continue the support of the festival vendors and the downtown businesses, the decision was made to have a “virtual” event.
A Virtual Lilac Festival event can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2606773306261790/ or by searching Virtual Lilac Festival in the search bar. This event will have many posts from vendors who are all small businesses. Many crafters, artisans, bakers, direct sales businesses and many others now have the opportunity to showcase their products during May. The virtual event will be held until May 31.
An activity being added to the virtual event is the Lilac photo festival. The bureau encourages all to post images of lilacs from all over the area. The Lilac Festival is named for the Defiance city flower, the lilac, so the public is being asked to help flood all avenues of social media with beautiful images of the city flower.
For more information be sure to check out VisitDefianceOhio.com or social media avenues by searching Visit Defiance OH.
