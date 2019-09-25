AuGlaize Village will be open Oct. 5-6 for its annual Johnny Appleseed Festival. Visitors can watch volunteers demonstrate apple cider pressing and the production of sorghum molasses and apple butter, broom making and other old-time crafts.
Cider, molasses and apple butter can be purchased for a small donation. Children and adults will enjoy the train rides, corn shelling, a straw maze, apple stamping, an apple toss, and other activities including a petting zoo from the Wirick Family Farms.
Johnny Appleseed, portrayed by Bill Grimes, will be visiting both days and giving talks near the Kinner two-story log home toward the back of the property. Several vendors will be available, in addition to the Red Barn Concession Stand selling the usual burgers, hot dogs and sides.
Kettle corn will be made both days, weather permitting. The village ice cream parlor will be open, as well as the general store for candy and souvenirs. “Fort Defiance Workbooks” are on sale at the general store for $7 each.
Kircher’s Flowers has pumpkins and mums on sale to benefit the village near the office. The Defiance Presbyterian Church and St. John’s United Church of Christ are holding a joint service in the Chapel of the Crosses on Sunday morning.
The festival is Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $5, and kids under 12 are free with paying member. Village members are free.
