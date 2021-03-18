NAPOLEON — As spring approaches, individuals, families and groups are invited to help clean Henry County roads as participants in the 24th annual Litter Roundup.
“Be part of the solution — help clean the roads of Henry County,” said Mike Imbrock, solid waste coordinator.
Litter is misplaced solid waste. Litter is unsightly, devalues a community and invites others to add more litter to the location.
“By participating in this year’s event, you can help make a difference,” said Imbrock. “Just think, if every resident would sign up to clean their own road, every mile in Henry County would be litter-free and ready for mowing. Henry County has 800 miles of county and township roads that need to be covered, so we need a lot more participants.”
Individuals and families may sign up to clean one mile or more, while organizations are required to clean a minimum of two miles. The program is “first come, first serve,” so the sooner a person signs up, the better their chance of getting the road(s) they request.
Imbrock explained that this a great event for organizations to use as a community service or fundraising project. Local sponsors are paired with groups and pay them for each bag of litter collected — $4 per bag, up to a maximum of $100. There is also a $20 recycling bonus paid to the top two groups that collect and separate the most recyclables.
The District will provide trash bags, gloves and guidelines to all volunteers. After collection, the litter is taken to the Henry County Landfill for proper disposal.
In addition to roadside volunteers, the Solid Waste Office is also looking for sponsors for this year’s event. “We have a lot of businesses, townships, and local organizations that support this program. By being a sponsor, it shows that you care about Henry County’s appearance,” Imbrock said.
Anyone interested in signing up to either be a participant or sponsor, registration forms are available on the District’s website, henrycountyohio.gov/landfill.htm. You may also call the Henry County Solid Waste Office at 419-256-7343 or e-mail at solidwaste@henrycountyohio.com.
Groups must register by March 31, but families and individuals may register throughout the month of April.
