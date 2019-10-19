Downtown Defiance will once again be filled with thousands of spectators as the Defiance Lions Club hosts its 74th annual Halloween Parade at 7 p.m. Oct. 26.
This year’s grand marshal is Randy Buchman, the city historian. According to parade co-chairman Ken Wenner, Buchman was chosen “for what he’s done for the community.” Buchman is a retired Defiance College professor.
Buchman and his wife, Marilyn, are expected to be at the head of the parade procession on a trailer as the parade kicks off at 7 p.m. They will be escorted by local law enforcement.
Those wishing to include a float or vehicle in the parade are asked to start lining up at approximately 5 p.m. behind the former Defiance Junior High School building, explained Wenner.
“Lions Club members will be given entrants numbers,” said Wenner. “There is no registration and no one will be turned away.”
Float entries are free to participate, while political floats will be charged $50 per entry. In addition, many vendors will be lined up along Clinton Street. The cost for vendors is $50, while the fee for non-profit vendors is $10.
In addition to the numerous fire department and law enforcement entries in the parade, there will be more than a dozen area bands. Wenner noted that to date those expected to participate include bands from Defiance College, the Bud Widmer Rube Band and musicians from Defiance, Ayersville, Holgate, Tinora, Paulding, Fairview schools.
The Lions Club judging stand will be set up in front of the State Bank on the east side of the 400 block of Clinton Street. The top three commercial and non-commercial floats will be chosen. In addition, once again, characters in costume are asked to return to the judging stand immediately following the parade. Prizes will be awarded as well to mummers.
DCTV is expected to air the approximate two-hour parade live that evening.
‘This is our ‘give back’ to the community for all of the support we get from them,” added Wenner. Though the Halloween is not a fundraiser, the Lions Club annually hosts a Turkey Trot and St. Patrick’s Day runs to raise funds for sight conservation efforts in the community.
