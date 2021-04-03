Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on a hill called Golgotha (Place of the Skull). A pair of traditional community events were held in downtown Defiance and brought together area clergy for the Community Good Friday Service at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, and the 31st annual Outdoor Stations of the Cross. Participants for the Outdoor Stations of the Cross made a short trip from St. Mary Catholic Church on Jefferson Avenue and headed west to St. Paul Lutheran Church, via Arabella Street, before heading to Thurston Street past the municipal court building and ending at St. John Catholic Church on Jackson Avenue. In all, there were 14 stops on the way, to read scripture and pray in remembrance of the 14 stations of the Via Dolorosa (Way of Sorrows). Of the 14 stops, seven were read and spoken in Spanish.
