• Henry County
Fur Ball:
The sixth annual Fur Ball will be held at the Armory in Napoleon from 5-10 p.m. Feb. 21. There will be a dinner, live entertainment, silent basket auction and live dessert auction. Tickets are being sold at the Armory, Henry County Humane Society and Humane Society Monday night bingo. Proceeds benefit the humane society and its animals.
