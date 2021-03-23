• Defiance County
Annual fundraiser:
The Defiance Society of Artists will host its annual egg and bake sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 27 at 522 Pearl St. Select eggs will be auctioned on the society's Facebook page, March 22-26. The egg sale is the society's primary fundraiser and helps pay utility bills and property taxes. Masks and social distancing will be required.
