Patrick Bohn (left), exalted leader of Defiance Elks Lodge 147, stands with Pastor Dave Brobston of St. Paul Lutheran Church outside of flags fluttering at the lodge on South Jefferson Avenue. Bohn is helping organize the Elks' Flag Dag ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on June 14 at the lodge while Brobston will be the guest speaker for the event. Also in the photo is Brobston's service dog, Guinness.
This year's annual Flag Day ceremony in Defiance will be held on June 14 at the Elks Lodge.
The ceremony will commemorate the various flags that have stood — before and after independence in 1776 — as the nation's colors through the years.
The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the banquet room of the Defiance Elks Lodge 147, 1760 S. Jefferson Ave., where it's been held for years. The public is encouraged to attend.
According to a program provided by the Elks, Glenn Bland will make a presentation on the flag and discuss its history while Pastor Dave Brobston of Defiance's St. Paul Lutheran Church will be the guest speaker.
The day will include the singing of the "Star Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America" by local resident Kirsten Coffman as well as the posting of colors by the VFW Post 3360 Honor Guard, a reading by Jason Frederick and the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance.
Additionally, the program will include a presentation of flags by Boy Scout Troop 76 in the Elks' banquet room. Outside a 21-gun salute will be provided by the Honor Guard.
A light meal — refreshments, hamburgers and hot dogs — will be provided after the ceremony.
Last year, noted Elks' Exalted Ruler Patrick Bohn, 176 people attended the event.
"It's pretty special for our community based off our lodge," he said.
A drive-by the Elks on South Jefferson Avenue will show numerous American flags fluttering in a sidewalked area around the organization's flagpole. Some 42 were flying Tuesday afternoon with the first ones posted on May 19, according to Bohn.
Additional flags can be purchased through the Elks and will remain on display through July 4, he said.
The flags will cover not only Memorial Day (this past Monday), but also the June 14 Flag Day observation and the July 4 Independence Day holiday.
