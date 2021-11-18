The “Festival of Trees” — the Defiance Area YMCA’s largest annual fundraiser — is continuing this week at the Defiance Eagles.
Held every year since 2010, the event features fully decorated artificial Christmas trees which participants eventually will have the opportunity to purchase at auction. The trees and their decorations are made possible by a variety of sponsors, most of them local businesses.
Things got started late Tuesday afternoon with a tree lighting ceremony that featured performances by a number of area choirs followed by a “message of hope” delivered by Sherri Hammersmith on Wednesday during a business luncheon and “A Night in Bethlehem” that evening.
Other events were scheduled to continue each day through Saturday when “Cocoa with Santa” will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and a beer and wine tasting event is set from 5-8 p.m. In between — from 5:30-11 p.m. on Friday — will be the gala and live auction for the trees.
Most tickets allowing admission to the daily events were sold quickly, according to Heather Riley, YMCA membership specialist. But she stated that tickets are still available for the gala on Friday, and the beer and wine event on Saturday. (More information is available by calling the YMCA at 419-784-4747.)
Winners of the auctioned trees will be contacted by the YMCA, which will deliver the trees on Sunday.
The trees were brought into the Eagles building last weekend, according to Riley, and decorated on Sunday and Monday before the event kicked off Tuesday.
Last year the event was held virtually due to the coronavirus situation.
The annual fundraiser is a key part of the YMCA’s operations. Riley noted that, on average, the event raises $55,000-$65,000 for the nonprofit organization located on Defiance’s Palmer Drive.
