The 23rd annual Fall Festival and Harvest Market was held at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Napoleon over the weekend. The event featured crafts, an auto swap meet, a crops/farmers market, car show and plenty of food and games. Here, Ava Stanford of Scottsdale, Ariz. gets a photo of a camel during the event while Barton Rittenhouse of Defiance shows off his 1957 Chevy Bel Air. Barton and his wife Kathy own the car that was restored by former owner Roger Demland.

