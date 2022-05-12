A trailer load of flower pots sits in the 300 block of Clinton Street Wednesday morning. The pots will be distributed throughout the downtown as part of an annual beautification effort. Hanging baskets for the downtown’s light poles will be arriving in the next few weeks.
The first installment of flowers for Defiance’s annual downtown beautification effort has arrived.
Nearly 40 pots were delivered by Kircher’s Flowers of Defiance Wednesday and were distributed on sidewalks in front of downtown businesses. About the same number of hanging baskets will be arriving in a few more weeks, according to Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB), which spearheads the yearly beautification effort.
The cost for the pots — filled with geraniums and a vine-like plant that will expand outside the planter — was approximately $3,000, she explained. The DDVB will send invoices to participating businesses for the pots, which cost about $80 each. (New ones are a bit more expensive.)
The hanging baskets that will arrive later and be hoisted onto downtown light poles could cost about $1,800 total. According to Mack, the DDVB — funded primarily with the city’s hotel/motel tax — will pick up that cost.
“We wouldn’t be able to do it without everybody involved, and we appreciate everybody’s partnership,” said Mack. “It’s a great partnership just to add the beautification into the downtown district. Everybody smiles when they see flowers.”
The hanging baskets will be brought in later because “we like them (the flowers) to mature a little more,” she said.
City crews will water the flowers, usually very early in the morning or late at night. They can sometimes be seen downtown with a water buffalo.
Flower planting is encouraged outside the heat of the day and this also allows crews to escape the heaviest downtown traffic.
Some businesses, such as Premier on Clinton Street’s 600 block, will have their own pots, Mack noted, but they will keep with the same design and flowers.
