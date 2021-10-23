The annual Halloween Parade through downtown Defiance, hosted by the Defiance Lions Club, will take place at 7 p.m., Oct. 30. This 75th edition marks the return of the traditional parade following the cancellation of the 2020 event due to COVID-19 health concerns.
“We’re just hoping for good weather and a decent turnout,” said Lions Club member Ken Wenner. “After the 2019 parade suffering through a miserable rainy night and last year’s parade being cancelled, we just want the kids and families to be able to enjoy it and have a good time.”
Those wishing to include a float or vehicle in the parade are asked to start lining up at approximately 5 p.m. behind the former Defiance Junior High School building. Lions Club members will entry numbers to those in line. Float entries are free to participate, although political floats will be charged $50 per entry.
The Lions Club is changing its charges for vendors this year, requiring a small percentage of sales for the evening rather than a flat $50 fee. Wenner explained that this will be better for the vendors on those occasions (like 2019) when inclement weather severely reduces sales.
In addition to floats and numerous units representing area fire departments and law enforcement agencies, there will be a number of area high school and junior high school marching bands in addition to the Bud Widmer Rube Band. Bands committed so far include: Defiance Senior High School band and junior high band, Paulding High School band and junior high band, Holgate High School band and Continental High School band.
There may be additional local high school bands participating in the parade based on whether or not their school’s football teams have qualified for the playoffs.
The Lions Club judging stand will once again be set up in front of the State Bank on the east side of the 400 block of Clinton Street. Judges will select the top three commercial and non-commercial floats will be chosen. Also, characters in costume are asked to return to the judging stand immediately following the parade for awards and prizes.
Jamie Blank and Alan Blake will serve as announcers at the judging stand. DCTV will once again broadcast the parade.
One final reminder to those parade entries passing out treats to the kids along the parade route — be sure to hand the candy to the children and not throw it randomly into the crowd. This is for the safety of the children who may be tempted to run out into the parade route to retrieve candy randomly tossed about.
