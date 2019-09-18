The marching styles and tunes of seven bands will once again entertain guests of the 48th annual Vince Polce Marching Band Spectacular this weekend.
Defiance High School’s Fred J. Brown Stadium will be the site of the marching band performances of seven Ohio high schools: Tinora Marching Rams, Archbold Bluestreak Marching Band, Bryan Marching Band, Napoleon Wildcat Marching Band, Evergreen Marching Band, Gahanna Lincoln Golden Lions Marching Band and the host, Defiance Band of Class.
Show time is 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
At the conclusion of the bands’ musical show will be a mass band performance on the field, featuring the musical talents of 700 students.
“This year looks to be another great show,” said Defiance band director Cathy Booth. “We have several area bands for everyone to enjoy, as well as Gahanna Lincoln that is traveling from the Columbus area. And 2003 was the last time that they were able to perform at our show, so we are very excited to have them back with us again. It should be a great evening of music and we hope everyone comes to enjoy all of the bands’ performances.”
Polce was director of bands at Defiance High School from 1968-2004. There he was department chair and directed the 240-member marching band, the symphonic band and concert band. Under his direction, the Marching Band of Class made two appearances at the Tournament of Roses Parade and three appearances at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Among other appearances were the Citrus Bowl, Peach Bowl, Chicago Holiday Parade, Detroit Thanksgiving Day Parade, Disneyland and Disney World.
All tickets for the event are general admission: $10 for adults and $5 for students/senior citizens, while preschool students are admitted free. Tickets are available the gate, Rettig Music and Deluxe Cleaners. Seating for the physically impaired is available. Gates open at 6 p.m.
