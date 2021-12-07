COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has reported that Ohio’s annual deer gun hunting week finished Sunday with 70,413 deer harvested.
This number marks an 8% increase in deer checked during the same season over the past three years. This number reflects 25,263 bucks (36% of the total), 26,096 does (51%) and 8,021 button bucks (11%). Bucks with shed antlers and bucks with antlers less than three inches long accounted for 1,033 deer (1% of total).
In Defiance County hunters saw a total of 802 deer taken during gun season. This is up from the three-year average of 778. Other counties in northwest Ohio also saw above average deer taken in 2021 (numbers in parentheses are three-year average, 2018-20): Fulton, 407 (331); Henry, 438 (351); Paulding, 598 (455); Putnam, 370 (308); and Williams, 719 (633).
On opening day this year, Nov. 29, hunters took 21,754 deer, according to the ODNR Division of Wildlife.
During the past three years, hunters took an average of 13,349 deer on opening day. Ohio’s gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 5, and again for two days on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19.
Ohio’s weather for this year’s opening day was perfect for deer hunting — mostly to partly sunny and cool temperatures. In 2020, during a snowy and rainy gun opener, hunters bagged 10,905 deer.
The local numbers of whitetail deer checked by hunters during opening day this year is shown below.
The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for opening day 2021, and the three-year average of deer harvested on opening day in 2018-20 is in parentheses.
A three-year average provides a better overall comparison to this year’s harvest numbers, eliminating year-to-year variation because of weather, misaligned season dates, timing of the crop harvest and other unavoidable factors.
These harvest numbers are raw data and subject to change. These numbers may include controlled hunts. Defiance: 297 (190); Fulton: 150 (84); Henry: 140 (86); Paulding: 203 (121); Putnam: 117 (66); Williams: 318 (175).
“This fall has reaffirmed once again that Ohio is a top deer hunting state, thanks to decades of stable deer management practices,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “This year’s weather cooperated for an outstanding opening day harvest, generating about one million pounds of venison and feeding Ohio’s families.”
The top 10 counties for total deer harvested during Ohio’s gun season include: Coshocton, 2,403; Tuscarawas, 2,204; Muskingum, 2,107; Ashtabula, 2,039; Knox, 2,023; Guernsey, 1,968; Carroll, 1,767; Licking, 1,712; Holmes, 1,645; and Washington, 1,483. In 2020, Coshocton County also led the state with 2,281 total deer taken during gun season.
According to the ODNR, straight-walled rifles have become more popular since becoming legal in Ohio in 2014. While shotguns still account for 43% of total deer taken, straight-walled rifles were used for 49% of checked deer.
Ohio archery hunters have taken 80,178 deer through Dec. 5. Plus, Ohio’s young hunters checked 7,634 deer during the 2021 youth gun season, Nov. 20-21.
While gun season remains popular, according to the ODNR, pursuing deer with archery equipment is growing.
For the eighth year in a row, more deer were harvested during the 2020-21 archery season than during gun season.
The number of hunters who hunt using multiple implements is also increasing. In 2020, 75% of gun hunters participated in gun and archery season.
Ohio deer hunting has come a long way from the first gun hunting season in 1943, when 168 deer were taken.
Because Ohio is known as a quality deer hunting state, many out-of-state hunters travel here during the season.
The top five states for purchasing a nonresident hunting license in Ohio include: Pennsylvania with 6,994 licenses sold; Michigan, 4,801; West Virginia, 3,595; North Carolina, 3,050; and New York, 3,009. Deer hunting participation remains high for all hunters, with 339,991 deer hunting permits sold or issued through Sunday, Nov. 28.
Gun season opens again on Dec. 18-19 for one weekend. Deer muzzleloader season is Jan. 8-11, 2022; while bowhunting remains open until Feb. 6, 2022.
