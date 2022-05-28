The Defiance Rotary Club will hold its 32nd Chevrolet Corvette raffle at 8 p.m. Friday at Estle Chevrolet Cadillac on Defiance’s North Clinton Street.

Tickets are $125 each, and only 1,200 are available, but approximately 1,000 had been sold as of Thursday.

Tickets are still available by contacting any Defiance Rotarian, or they can be purchased online at www.defiancerotary.org.

The grand prize winner has the choice of a 2022 Artic White Chevrolet Corvette or $50,000 Cash (taxes and fees apply). The second to tenth place finishers also will receive cash prizes.

The drawing event will begin at 6 p.m. at Estle Chevrolet Cadillac, and will include food and drinks, a 50/50 raffle, entertainment and the auction of ticket number 1,200.

The raffle is the Rotary Club’s largest fundraiser and has helped the organization donate more than $1.9 million back into the community over the years.

