The annual Cabaret Concert will be held at 7 p.m. March 21 at Defiance High School gymnasium, under the direction of Cathy Booth and Scott Rogers.
Tickets are $10 per person and tables can seat eight people. Light finger food, fruit and bite-size desserts will be served. Tickets can be ordered through Linda Schatz at 419-769-4808 or linda.schatz38@gmail.com.
The theme is “A Night at the Movies.” The band will be playing a variety of music from all genres of films from different time periods, from silent movies to current day. The program will be enhanced with the use of the big screen in the gym to show clips from the movies that fit with the music. There will be two guest soloists: Kirsten Coffman, vocalist; and Teresa Disbrow, clarinetist.
Coffman, a Defiance native, is the elementary principal at Hicksville Schools. Prior to administration, she taught elementary music for 18 years. She has always had a love for the stage, singing with her family Christian group since the age of 7. She is an active member of First Baptist Church praise team and participates with the Fort Defiance Players and in other community performance opportunities.
Disbrow is an alumnus of the Defiance College Band, having played clarinet with the group for 12 seasons. In 2017, she was invited to join the Sylvania Woodwind Quintet-Black Swamp Winds. She retired from a career as a band director in Toledo Public Schools and St. Joan of Arc.
