Take a drive along County Road 424 between Defiance and the Henry-Lucas County line later this week and you may have your pick of yard sales.
That’s because a loosely organized annual effort to promote sales there will come to fruition — rain or shine — Thursday through Saturday.
The promoters of the event are Steve and Julie Eberle who live along County Road 424 in Henry County, just east of Florida. They took over for Henry County residents Roger and Karen Hefflinger who organized the first 424 yard sales event approximately five years ago.
“We’re pretty excited this year that a lot of people had spent a lot of time last year cleaning house and finding things to sell,” Steve Eberle told The Crescent-News Monday.
Additionally, he noted that COVID-related restrictions have been lifted in Ohio, so this represents an opportunity for participants to “get out and socialize and do some shopping.”
Eberle isn’t sure how many residences will be participating in this year’s sales, as their job is merely to promote the effort from Defiance to the Henry-Lucas County line. He noted that that other yard sales also may be taking place near County Road 424 in Defiance and Henry counties.
“So there’s a lot of additional garage sales and yard sales beside that route (424),” he explained. “They’ll try to have signage to lead people to them.”
Some scattered garage sales might be possible as well from Thursday-Saturday on other stretches of 424, formerly a state route before four-lane U.S. 24 opened.
Two nonprofit groups will be participating in this week’s event.
One of them is Friends of Independence Dam State Park, which will be holding a fundraiser at the park’s marina on County Road 424, just east of Defiance. The effort here will be two-fold.
The Friends group is renting space in the large marina parking lot to those wishing to hold a sale there. The cost is $15 for one day or $30 for all three, according to Jan Cromly of the Friends group.
Too, the Friends group will be selling food and beverages in the marina area.
Funds from the Friends’ fundraiser will benefit continuing efforts to improve Independence Dam State Park.
This year, the group installed four porch swings in the park through donations. Later this year, the organization plans to build a small playground at the park’s campground and install two small shelterhouses in the playground closer to the dam, according to Cromly.
Meanwhile, the Ohio Orphan Grain Train — a local branch of a national charitable organization that provides humanitarian aid — will be setting up shop at the Florida-Flatrock Township Fire Department in Florida for a fundraiser.
This organization plans to sell some items there along with food and beverages, according to Nancy Helmke of Grain Train’s local branch in Napoleon.
She said the group will operate from about 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Helmke noted that Grain Train often is involved with humanitarian assistance provided to victims of disasters, such as a tornado or hurricane, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Or the organization might provide aid to local veterans through Maumee Valley Guidance Center in Defiance or assist people in very poor communities.
