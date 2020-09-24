Anniversary observance
Photo courtesy of Berne Heilshorn

Fort Defiance Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution members recently gathered at the Defiance Public Library Fortgrounds to commemorate the 100th anniversary of suffrage. The highlight of the gathering was a speech written by suffragette Carrie Chapman Catt, a founder of the League of Women Voters in 1920. The speech was read by Ella Rohdy. Members included, from left: Ella Rohdy, Alicia Rohdy, Berne Heilshorn, Trish Spieser and Chris Kohrn.

