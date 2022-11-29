Defiance Public Library held its last Teen Space event for November on Monday.
“Village Hidden Within the Tomes: Anime Night” featured an assortment of activities, snacks and TV shows for teens to partake in and enjoy. The title alludes to popular Japanese animation “Naruto,” which follows a young ninja who is trying to become the chief “hokage” of his town, Konohagakure no Sato, which translates to “Village Hidden in the Leaves.”
“Naruto” was also the theme of a voluntary scavenger hunt visitors could participate in. Players had to find hidden photos of various Naruto characters that were strategically placed throughout the Teen Space. Some were in the most unlikely of places — like on the ceiling.
Another activity included crafts with Perler beads. A manga selection was available among the other typical YA books in the upstairs nook of the library for people to peruse and read.
Throughout the evening, anime was being streamed on the television. One such show was “Demon Slayer” (Kimetsu no Yaiba), which is based off a 23-volume manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge that finished publication in 2020. The animated series is currently ongoing and it also featured a movie that was released in box offices worldwide in 2020. According to reports from The Japan Times and Vanity Fair, the “Demon Slayer” movie was the highest grossing move for that year and broke box office records.
The second show featured was “Spy x Family,” an ongoing anime based on a manga series penned by Tatsuya Endo. It centers on two nations who are in the midst of a cold war and a spy, Twilight, who is sent to keep the peace by attempting to infiltrate the warmongering political party of his enemy country. As a master of disguise, it comes to his attention that in order for his identity to not be discovered, he needs to create a family.
So he adopts a girl from an orphanage, Anna, and marries a woman he met in a tailor shop, Yor. However, he has no idea that Anya is a telepath and Yor, a secret assassin. It makes their daily family shenanigans chaotic and comedic as they all try to keep their secrets from one another.
Another couple of highlights of the night were when patrons created their own bubble tea concoctions. The library provided multiple flavors of lemonade and bubbles, which are similar to tapioca pearls, but are really flavored sugar syrup in the jelly pearl form. Patrons had the options of choosing from strawberry, kiwi, pomegranate, blueberry, passionfruit and mango.
There was also ramen cooked right in the Teen Space, courtesy of teen librarian Pam Kranenburg and Shannon McClure, administrative assistant. Kids could choose their own ramen toppings such as green onion, egg, soy sauce and sriracha.
According to Kranenburg, Teen Nights at the library are every Thursday, but special events like this are once a month. The event themes change every time, but this particular one, Kranenburg said, was inspired by her regular teen patrons. They were involved with creating the flyers for it, and “Village Hidden Within the Tomes” was a name they crafted themselves.
