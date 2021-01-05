WAUSEON — Firefighters from four area departments responded to a barn fire Sunday morning near here.
The Wauseon Fire Department was dispatched at 10:39 a.m. to barn fire at 18482 County Road K.
According to Fire Chief Richard Sluder, they arrived find a large barn full of pigs with smoke coming from the attic. Fire crews found a large area of blackened insulation, with several spots smoldering. No fire was noted inside the building. Burned insulation was removed.
During inspection of the barn, evidence of an explosion was noted to have happened in the systems room that caused rafters in the attic to lift up and apart, and other items melted.
No animals were injured during the incident.
Assisting at the scene were fire departments from Archbold, Lyons and Morenci, Mich., as well as the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Crews cleared the scene at 1:27 p.m.
