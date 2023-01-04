NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council made the appointment of a new city manager official during its meeting Tuesday night, but turned down legislation for a new administrative position.
An ordinance employing former Mayor Andy Small passed unanimously after a second reading and procedural rule suspension, one of four legislative items concerning personnel items handled at council's first meeting of the new year. Council also took action on two other legislative items and seven administrative matters (see related story).
"We're just excited to have him (Small) get started, and we're looking forward to his service," said Mayor Jason Maassel. "He has a lot of experience from his time as mayor. We look (for him) to continue to build solid relationships for the City of Napoleon."
Small served as Napoleon’s former mayor — a part-time elected position — from January 2000 to December 2011. And he had worked at Defiance's General Motors plant as an engineer for many years.
He will replace Joel Mazur who took the administrator’s post in the City of Oregon, a Toledo suburb, in September.
Small's assumption of the position will allow the city's engineer, Chad Lulfs, to return to his regular duties exclusively. Lulfs filled the city manager position on a temporary basis while the city completed its search.
"Chad did a great job for us," said Maassel. "He did a wonderful job, and I'm really proud of the job he did for the city."
The ordinance appointing Small was approved Tuesday after a suspension of procedural rules and includes an emergency clause, allowing it to take effect immediately. That's timely because Small's first day on the job is scheduled for Monday.
In three other personnel-related matters, council turned down the creation of a new administrative post, but approved raises for the finance and law directors.
The city had proposed the addition of an administrative assistant for the police and fire departments. A related ordinance passed after a first reading at council's Dec. 19 meeting, but was defeated on a second reading Tuesday, 4-3.
The four council members who were opposed — Dr. David Cordes, Joe Bialorucki, Ross Durham and Lori Siclair — narrowly outnumbered those who supported the position's creation (Dan Baer, Ken Haase and Molly Knepley).
Two other ordinances concerning pay for the city's finance director (Kevin Garringer) and law director (Billy Harmon) were approved following first readings and will move on to second readings at council's Jan. 16 meeting.
According to the ordinances, Harmon will be paid $4,346.77 every two weeks while Garringer will be paid $3,702.12 in the same timeframe. This works out to $113,016 and $96,255, respectively, for the year.
These figures represent 3.5% raises for 2023, according to Maassel.
