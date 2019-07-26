And the band played on

The Defiance High School Marching Band of Class is perfecting its marching and performance skills, under the direction of Cathy Booth. On Thursday, the band marched to Kingsbury Place on West Rosewood Avenue, to share with residents a selection of songs that it has been learning in preparation for the upcoming football season.
