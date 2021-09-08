The Defiance AMVETS Post 1991 will host a remembrance ceremony Saturday beginning at 8 a.m., to honor those who lost their lives 20 years ago during the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and for those who lost their lives in the plane crash in a field in Somerset County, Pa.
The ceremony will take place at the post, located at 1795 Spruce St., and will include: AMVETS Post 1991 Honor Guard, the Presentation of Colors, first responders, speeches that will take place when the attacks happened on the "Twin Towers," the Pentagon, when the towers fell, and when the plane crashed in Pennsylvania.
In addition, there will be bell ringing, a moment of silence and the playing of "Taps."
John Rohrs, AMVETS Post 1991 commander, explained the post is putting on the ceremony to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
"We want to make sure people never forget," said Rohrs. "It's been 20 years, and for some people who were too young or just born, they never knew that day, but now they're grown adults. We want those who don't remember to understand what happened that day, and to make sure those who lived through it don't forget what happened.
"The events during the morning ceremony will fall in line with the events that took place that day," added Rohrs. "When the first plane hit, the second plane, when the towers fell ... it's all on the same timeline of that day."
The ceremony will kick off an entire day of events at the post, which will include a breakfast buffet at 8 a.m.; lunch from noon-2 p.m., featuring burgers, hot dogs and brats; a car show from noon-2 p.m.; supper beginning at 5 p.m., featuring a half chicken and sides; and music featuring the band, Rapid Fire, from 7-11 p.m.
A raffle package featuring a Blackstone Grill, chairs, a fire pit, meat package, cooler, canopy, a bottle of liquor and a case of beer will also be available.
Helping to make sure the events run smoothly will be the The Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 1991 and The Sons of AMVETS.
"We have a lot of people involved to make it happen, it's a lot of moving parts, but we're hoping for a good turnout and that everything turns out well," said Rohrs. "We know there are other events taking place, but we wanted to make sure we did our part in honoring those who lost their lives that day."
For more information about the event, call 419-784-2356.
